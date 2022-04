The best upcoming gigs, live music and concerts in Melbourne, as chosen by our music critics

In Melbourne we're spoilt for choice when it comes to live music, whether you're after a big festival sideshow by an international act or an intimate show at a local live music venue. Check out our curated list of gigs coming up in town in our round-up below.

Want more music? Support your favourite bands by buying a vinyl at the best record stores in Melbourne, or throw shapes at some of our favourite nightclubs.