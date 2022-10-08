Melbourne
Grapevine Gathering

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Rochford Wines, Coldstream
  1. Viral TikTok duo the Inspired Unemployed DJing at a music festival.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A crowd of people dancing in front of a stage at Grapevine Gathering music festival.
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. A member of viral TikTok duo Inspired Unemployed doing a shoey on stage at a festival.
    Photograph: Supplied
Catch a raucous DJ set by viral TikTok duo the Inspired Unemployed among the charming vineyards of Rochford Wines

Round up your partners in wine and prepare to cheers to the grape times because Grapevine Gathering is returning to the picturesque Rochford Wines this October. Sip on some of the finest wine from the Yarra Valley region while enjoying a line-up that's chock-full of homegrown and international talents.

While the full line-up hasn't been announced yet, this festival is brought to you by the team behind beloved fests like Pitch Music and Arts, Beyond the Valley, For the Love and more. Past headliners have included the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Flight Facilities, Tkay Maidza, the Wombats and the Veronicas, so stay tuned to hear what Grapevine has up its sleeve.

The festival has also recruited viral TikTok celebrities the Inspired Unemployed to host, perform changeover DJ sets and lead the crowd in various other shenanigans. The duo gave DJing a crack on a segment of The Bachelorette, and while their dancing was more on point than their DJing, hopefully by October they'll have mastered the craft. 

The chardonnay, shiraz, merlot, beers and ciders will be flowing, so to help line your stomach there will also be wood-fired pizzas, gourmet burgers and slow-cooked and smoked treats on offer. For the full line-up and to find out when tickets go on sale, watch this space.

Need to get your live music fix? These are the best gigs to see this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.grapevinegathering.com.au/
Address:
Rochford Wines
878-880 Maroondah Highway
Coldstream
3770
Contact:
www.rochfordwines.com.au
03 5957 3333
info@rochfordwines.com.au
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-5pm

Dates and times

