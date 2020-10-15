The Barbara and the Camp Dogs star is back to belt it out live and loud from the Opera House stage

The term ‘living legend’ gets thrown around a little too loosely these days, but if anyone denies its appropriate useage when applied to supreme being Ursula Yovich, well, they can get right outta town.

Gracing pretty much every main stage in Australia, she has been an integral part of theatre’s lifeblood in this country. Then there are her screen appearances, from TV shows like Mystery Road and The Code to a starring role in road trip romcom Top End Wedding.

But it’s singing that brings her the greatest happiness. Audiences got to see her shine on that front in four Helpmann Award-winning show Barbara and the Camp Dogs. That startlingly good musical, co-written with Alana Valentine, allowed her vocal cords to let rip, playing the eponymous pub rock star with something important to say about this country’s great shame when it comes to our First Nations people. Our reviewer said there was a “ferocious, aching honesty in Yovich’s performance... She is a gale force wind, an unstoppable weather event, rage and sorrow and wit thrown directly, gloriously, into our faces".

Yovich recently announced her retirement from treading the boards to focus directly on pursuing a singing career, after appearing in The Man with the Iron Neck. We can’t wait to see her let loose on the Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage on Saturday night, October 17, as part of the From Our House to Yours digital platform. She’ll be joined by Adam Ventoura on bass and back-up vocals, Daniel March on guitar, Giorgio Rojas on drums and Daniel Pliner tickling the piano for this sure-to-be-astounding livestream going out at 8pm, then available to watch at your leisure. Expect soulful jazz, Latin funk and power ballads. It’s sure to be legendary.

