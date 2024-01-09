Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
seahorses
Photograph: David Harasti

100 super rare seahorses have been released into a pool in Sydney Harbour

This release of White’s seahorses is part of a special breeding program to boost the endangered species' population size

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

If you’re looking to make your swim in one of Sydney’s ocean pools even more magical, we’d recommend heading to Clontarf – which is now home to 100 super rare White’s seahorses. The tiny ethereal creatures were raised and released into Clontarf tidal pool in December 2023 by Sea Life Sydney Aquarium as part of a breeding program aiming to boost the endangered species' population. 

The White’s seahorse – one of only four species of seahorses found in NSW waters – is known to be native to the east coast of Australia, but populations of these fairy-like aquatic creatures have been in decline over the past few decades. Damage to the seahorse’s habitats have been identified as the main cause of their population decline, and though their natural habitats are organically occurring areas such as sponge gardens, seagrass meadows and soft corals, the seahorse is also known to dwell in artificial habitats such as protective swimming net enclosures. With this in mind, the conservation team from Sea Life Sydney Aquarium released the recent group of 100 seahorses into Clontarf’s protected tidal pool, after previously releasing a record group of 380 baby seahorses into Chowder Bay back in July 2023.

A diver releases a baby seahorse
Photograph: Tom Burd

While it’s likely that swimmers at the seahorses' new Clontarf home (referred to by the conservation team as the "seahorse hotel") will see the tiny delicate creatures (they grow to a maximum length of 16cm) clinging to the net of the pool, you’re encouraged not to touch (for obvious reasons).

You can learn more about Sea Life Sydney Aquarium’s conservation program over here.

RECOMMENDED:

This incredibly rare turtle has laid her eggs on a NSW beach

You might spot a platypus on your next visit to the Royal National Park

These amazing natural wonders are just a drive away from Sydney

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.