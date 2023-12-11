18 work Christmas party dos and don’ts

What happens at the work party does not stay at the work party

Here at Time Out, we make recommendations based on first-hand experience. Please don’t make the same mistakes we have. Here's some solid advice from Slater and Gordon lawyers: What happens at the work party does not stay at the work party, and it may leave you searching for a job in the new year.

Slater and Gordon Senior Associate in Industrial and Employment law El Leverington says that while some cases of dismissal are obvious – like the man in Fremantle who was fired after drunkenly pushing his fully clothed manager into a pool during the office Christmas party before swearing at the GM and starting a physical fight – other examples of bad behaviour that have led to lawful termination of employment are less obvious.

Like the kick-boxing trainer in Melbourne, who was dismissed after lying about his sick wife as an excuse to leave his work’s end-of-year awards night early, to attend a competitor’s Christmas function.

“In the eyes of the law, there is a connection between the workplace and end-of-year celebrations, so legal obligations around discrimination, sexual harassment and workplace health and safety apply and have been enforced in a broad array of situations,” says Leverington.

Their key advice: treat the end-of-year party like any other day at work and behave accordingly – and always pause for thought before posting from the party on social media.

And our advice:

Don't become so mesmerised by your own hair in the bathroom mirrors they send a search party. Don't make everyone sit in a circle and say one thing they like about the person next to them – and certainly don’t follow it up with one thing they don’t like about the person next to them. Do play a trust game. They really do break the ice. Don't play a trust game after five wines. You can't be trusted – you’ll drop someone. Don't start a drinking chant. Don't tell the boss's wife you have a dog that shares her name. Don’t start complaining to her about the dog's bad habits. Do carry several nut bars or mini packets of Shapes in your handbag to hand out to sloppy drunks. Don't be the first one to get nude. There should be at least three nude people before you also decide to strip off. Always be at least two drinks behind the drunkest member of senior management. Do give a customised Christmas jumper as a Secret Santa gift. Don’t give lingerie as your Secret Santa gift. No matter how hairy, pregnant or old your recipient is, it’s never as funny as you think. Don't steal watercraft, strange bicycles or monkey sculptures. Don’t call a co-worker “the biggest wanker you’ve ever met”. Even if he is the biggest wanker you’ve ever met. Always have a kick-on plan ready – if everyone stands outside awkwardly for too long they'll go home. Do kick on to a karaoke room. Screaming into a microphone is always a good idea. Do ‘future you’ a favour and ensure there's Hydralyte waiting for you at home. Do be the first person in the office the next day. When you’re the first person in the office the next day, don’t wear your sunglasses inside.

