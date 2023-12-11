18 work Christmas party dos and don’ts

Here at Time Out, we make recommendations based on first-hand experience. Please don’t make the same mistakes we have. Here's some solid advice from Slater and Gordon lawyers: What happens at the work party does not stay at the work party, and it may leave you searching for a job in the new year.
Slater and Gordon Senior Associate in Industrial and Employment law El Leverington says that while some cases of dismissal are obvious – like the man in Fremantle who was fired after drunkenly pushing his fully clothed manager into a pool during the office Christmas party before swearing at the GM and starting a physical fight – other examples of bad behaviour that have led to lawful termination of employment are less obvious.
Like the kick-boxing trainer in Melbourne, who was dismissed after lying about his sick wife as an excuse to leave his work’s end-of-year awards night early, to attend a competitor’s Christmas function.
“In the eyes of the law, there is a connection between the workplace and end-of-year celebrations, so legal obligations around discrimination, sexual harassment and workplace health and safety apply and have been enforced in a broad array of situations,” says Leverington.
Their key advice: treat the end-of-year party like any other day at work and behave accordingly – and always pause for thought before posting from the party on social media.
And our advice:
- Don't become so mesmerised by your own hair in the bathroom mirrors they send a search party.
- Don't make everyone sit in a circle and say one thing they like about the person next to them – and certainly don’t follow it up with one thing they don’t like about the person next to them.
- Do play a trust game. They really do break the ice.
- Don't play a trust game after five wines. You can't be trusted – you’ll drop someone.
- Don't start a drinking chant.
- Don't tell the boss's wife you have a dog that shares her name. Don’t start complaining to her about the dog's bad habits.
- Do carry several nut bars or mini packets of Shapes in your handbag to hand out to sloppy drunks.
- Don't be the first one to get nude. There should be at least three nude people before you also decide to strip off.
- Always be at least two drinks behind the drunkest member of senior management.
- Do give a customised Christmas jumper as a Secret Santa gift.
- Don’t give lingerie as your Secret Santa gift. No matter how hairy, pregnant or old your recipient is, it’s never as funny as you think.
- Don't steal watercraft, strange bicycles or monkey sculptures.
- Don’t call a co-worker “the biggest wanker you’ve ever met”. Even if he is the biggest wanker you’ve ever met.
- Always have a kick-on plan ready – if everyone stands outside awkwardly for too long they'll go home.
- Do kick on to a karaoke room. Screaming into a microphone is always a good idea.
- Do ‘future you’ a favour and ensure there's Hydralyte waiting for you at home.
- Do be the first person in the office the next day.
- When you’re the first person in the office the next day, don’t wear your sunglasses inside.