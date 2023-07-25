Wind your way down the stairs into the cavernous glory that is Hubert – home to good times and the much-worshipped chicken fricassée. Take a right at the bottom, and you’ll come to the two intimate private dining rooms, which are a world of their own. The first fits ten and the second just eight, so you might have to be brutal with the invite list. Groups can choose from two menus, which feature a roll call of Hubert's takes on French classics. The Swillhouse team (Le Foote, the Baxter Inn, Alberto’s) know their way around a bar, and the cocktail and wine choices impress just as much as the food. Get your people together, grab a room, and toast to one of Sydney’s grandest dining destinations.