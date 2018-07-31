4Fourteen is turning into a buzzy Indian dining hall

Good news for spice lovers, Melbourne's Jessi Singh is bringing his buzzy, unauthentic Indian food to Surry Hills in October. You might know Singh's work from the likes of Babu Ji and Horn Please. He then set off to the US to open Babu Ji offshoots in New York and and California. Now he is back with a new take on modern Indian dining with Don’t Tell Aunty, his first Sydney restaurant.

Photograph: Supplied

Singh will take over the space currently occupied by Colin Fassnidge's 4Fourteen in Surry Hills. 4Fourteen will have its last service on August 25, and then Don't Tell Aunty will reopen in the big, airy, open plan space in October 2018. All we know at this stage is that this is not going to be your traditional vindaloo-curry-in-copper-pots establishment (probably why he doesn't want you to dob him into his aunt) and that sommelier Rajat Parr from Babu Ji Santa Barbera is coming over to run the drinks list, which will star gin and mezcal.

Don't Tell Aunty will open at 414 Bourke Street, Surry Hills 2010 in Oct 2018.

