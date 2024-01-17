The Home Grounds in Sydney’s Five Dock is attempting to make history, and will be giving away more than 4,000 free slices of pizza at the same time

Sweet tooths, this one’s for you. On Sunday, January 21, chefs at The Home Grounds in Sydney’s Five Dock will be attempting to make a 100-metre-long Nutella pizza and smash the current Guinness World Record for the world’s longest dessert pizza. The current world record belongs to Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar in Broadbeach for their pie at 46.6 metre long. Italian-born pizza master Giuseppe Santoro from Skinny Tony's and his team will be rolling out the dough on the day, aiming to make history with their delicious elongated creation and come out on top. It’s fair to say the (dough) stakes are high.

And you’re invited to join in on the chocolatey action and cheer them on. The official event will kick off at 8am, but you’re welcome to come on down from 7am and help them warm up.

Notable celebs that will be be there on the day include OG blue Wiggle Anthony Field his daughter Lucia, journalist and Sunrise sports host Mark Beretta; 2022 winners of My Kitchen Rules Janelle Halil and Monzir Hamdin; Olivia Frazer from Married at First Sight and loads more.

There’ll be face painting and balloon making to keep the little ones out of mischief, and coffee to keep the bigger ones caffeinated.

One hundred per cent of the money raised on the day will be donated to The Starlight Foundation, a non-profit organisation which helps kids who are unwell experience their bucket-list wish.

Plus, the team will be giving away more than 4,000 slices of Nutella pizza on the day, so bring your mates, your loudest cheer, and come hungry.

