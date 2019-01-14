A bubble tea sundae is the latest novelty snack to hit Sydney

Devon really leaned into the potential of soft serve a few years back when they launched, making French fries and pandan ice cream a legitimate brunch order. Now the North Sydney outpost of this creatively inclined café is expanding their scope to mix two ultra-sweet summer staples into one novelty dessert: bubble tea and soft serve. You can order taro bubble tea with taro soft serve, coconut foam, bubur cha cha and taro syrup; or if you're in the camp of people who cannot get enough of matcha's smoky green tea flavour, there's one starring roasted green tea, herbal glass jelly, sweet red bean and cheese foam. Traditional milk tea lovers will want the Bobba Gump, where the soft serve is flavoured like strong sweet milk tea and served on black tapioca pearls with a salted milk foam and brownie soil. Each sundae is $10, and they're only available until Thursday February 28 so now's the time to line-up an afternoon sugar rush for when those hot days in the city get a bit much.

