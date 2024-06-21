From “Tell him he’s dreaming” to “You’re terrible Muriel”, there are just some phrases that are immediately recognisable to all Australians. They activate something deep within our bogan hearts. And when it comes to the dankest of memes, there is truly no reference more iconic than “Democracy Manifest” – the ridiculously quotable legend of a man who just wanted to dine out on a “Succulent Chinese Meal”. If the mere mention of this gets you chuckling, then you will be delighted to hear that this week, it was announced that a documentary about the man behind the meme – Jack Karlson – is coming soon to a screen near you.

So where did this legend of eating out gone wrong begin? Well, it was October of 1991, outside a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, where Jack Karlson was apprehended by Queensland Police, and it was all caught on film. Following a certifiably Shakespearean response from Karlson during the arrest and subsequent coverage from Channel 7’s Chris Reason – who, at the time, believed he was Queensland’s most wanted criminal – a legend was born. The footage spawned countless memorable quotes such as "This is democracy manifest!" and "What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?" and “I see that you know your judo well!”

Decades later in 2009, the original video would go on to be immortalised as a YouTube viral sensation, clocking up millions of views across the globe. The incident is now deeply embedded in the Australian cultural psyche, referred to by some as the “the pre-eminent Australian meme of the last decade” (The Guardian, 2019).

Photograph: Supplied | Still capture from ‘The Man Who Ate Succulent Chinese Meal’

Directed by Heath Davis (Christmess) and co-produced by Tim Randall and Mark Dapin (author of Carnage: A succulent Chinese meal, Mr Rent-a-Kill and the Australian Manson murders – which is possibly the most unhinged book title we’ve ever heard of), the new film tells the story of Jack Karlson’s fascinating life before and after the infamous public arrest. It has been dubbed The Man Who Ate A Succulent Chinese Meal, and is currently set for release in March 2025.

To celebrate the doco announcement, Jack Karlson himself revisited The China Sea restaurant (the original scene of the incident) this week. Karlson provided the following perfect quote ahead of the visit: “Aah, to visit the lovely China Sea restaurant once again. The scene of where the injustice happened all those many years ago. I look forward to seeing the fellow who runs the place and having one of his succulent meals, I will of course be paying in cash, as always.”

Although the initial motivation behind the documentary was to focus on the comedic aspects of the story, after the filmmakers started talking to Jack, it was apparent that this was not going to be the light-hearted film they had set out to make – finding many dark twists and turns as Jack’s story began to unfold.

Speaking about the inspiration for the film, producer Tim Randall said: “Ever since I first saw the video I’ve just had a fascination with it. It never made any sense to me. I assumed he was a British Theatre actor who just had too many drinks and wouldn’t leave. Why else would he talk like that? Why else would the press be there? But then no-one seemed to know who he was.”

Director Heath Davis also added: “He really is an enigma and I wanted to find out the truth. And it just so happens to be that Jack is one of the most fascinating human beings I've ever encountered, with the most fascinating life story I've ever heard. Usually, I have to conjure the narrative, but here it was already written and, best of all, it's all true. I also have an affinity with the Aussie larrikin and underdog, and Jack epitomises that classic Aussie archetype."

Photograph: Katje Ford | Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre

We reckon the announcement of this doco is cause for celebration. But if Brisvegas feels a little too far for you to go for your own succulent Chinese meal, our tip is to toddle down to The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre in Marrickville – an ode to Australiana named in honour of the late, great, true-blue former Prime Minister, you bet your bottom dollar that this joint boasts an RSL-style Australian-Chinese bistro. Prawn crackers all round?! (Cash only.)

You can stay tuned for updates about the upcoming documentary at succulentchinesemovie.com.

