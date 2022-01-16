The best Chinese restaurants in Sydney

You can’t call yourself a true Sydneysider unless you’ve had at least one post-rager dinner here ordering sticky, burgundy-hued barbecue pork, steamed prawn dumplings, fried spring rolls and salt and pepper squid. In fact, they’ll salt and pepper pretty much anything that stays still long enough, and while the tofu is good, the pork ribs are better. The extra flavoursome meat has for the most part been stripped off the bone then deep fried, the golden shell shown no mercy by the hand that seasons it, with extra garlic and fiery red chilli on top.
Whether you're after specialty Sichuan spots or hot Cantonese kitchens, Sydney has some seriously great Chinese restaurants in the CBD and surrounding suburbs. There are places where you can go all out and explore regional cuisines or go for yum cha. Whether it's roast duck or hand thrown noodles you're after, these are the best Chinese restaurants Sydney has to offer.