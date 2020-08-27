Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right A doughnut-stuffed doughnut injected with Fireball whisky actually exists
Photograph: Supplied/Fireball

A doughnut-stuffed doughnut injected with Fireball whisky actually exists

When you need some fire in your belly

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Thursday August 27 2020, 3:34pm
Much like the Dalgona 'Bobamisu', which smushed all of 2020's dessert trends into one dish earlier in the year, Redfern joint Donut Papi has created a wild dessert combination that's piqued our curiosity.

The spicy 'Fire in the Hole' doughnut has a lot going on: a cinnamon doughnut is topped with a butterscotch and whisky-infused glaze, drizzled with Fireball-flavoured icing, and stacked with a red, cinnamon-crumbed doughnut ball. In case that wasn't enough, a pipette full of undiluted Fireball whisky is injected into its side. How's that for an afternoon pick-me-up?  

Grab your boozy treat from Donut Papi, Surly’s American Tavern, The Big Easy and Hustle and Flow Bar from Friday, September 4 until Friday, September 18. 

