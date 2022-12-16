For WorldPride, even the flowers are going rainbow. And honestly, we’re so here for it. Over at the Calyx, tucked away within the Royal Botanic Gardens, a wildly vibrant floral exhibition will be blooming, and you’re not going to want to miss it.

A 50-metre long abstract floral rainbow made out of 18,000 living plants will take over a giant wall within the Calyx. It will be one of the biggest living walls in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's part of the Calyx’s new Love Your Nature exhibition, which is a showcase of a kaleidoscope of plants from all over the world, and their relationships to each another.

You will also get greeted by a giant rainbow upon arrival at the Calyx – a massive plant feature filled with flowers in every shade of the rainbow. This will be on display for the entire duration of WorldPride 2023.

Plus, if you pop around the Calyx way from February 17 to 26, you'll get the chance to wander through the pride edition of Fleur de Villes, a flowery exhibition that takes floral fabulousness to the next level.

What's not to love?

