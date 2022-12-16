Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A render of the giant rainbow at the Calyx
Photograph: Supplied

A giant rainbow floral installation is arriving at the Calyx for WorldPride

Get your fabulous floral fix

Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

For WorldPride, even the flowers are going rainbow. And honestly, we’re so here for it. Over at the Calyx, tucked away within the Royal Botanic Gardens, a wildly vibrant floral exhibition will be blooming, and you’re not going to want to miss it. 

A 50-metre long abstract floral rainbow made out of 18,000 living plants will take over a giant wall within the Calyx. It will be one of the biggest living walls in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's part of the Calyx’s new Love Your Nature exhibition, which is a showcase of a kaleidoscope of plants from all over the world, and their relationships to each another. 

You will also get greeted by a giant rainbow upon arrival at the Calyx – a massive plant feature filled with flowers in every shade of the rainbow. This will be on display for the entire duration of WorldPride 2023. 

Plus, if you pop around the Calyx way from February 17 to 26, you'll get the chance to wander through the pride edition of Fleur de Villes, a flowery exhibition that takes floral fabulousness to the next level. 

What's not to love? 

Keep the pride fever poppin' at one of the best WorldPride parties in town

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!