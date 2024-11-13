We needed no convincing that Bowral – the charming historic town in the Southern Highlands – is deserving of a spot on our staycation hit list. And this summer, there’s even more reason to head south for a weekend among the hills – a ridiculously good line-up of summer concerts has just dropped, featuring shows from Fatboy Slim, Missy Higgins, Leon Bridges and The Teskey Brothers. The series of big-name concerts is part of the Aussie-wide event series A Day On the Green’, which brings huge live acts to gorgeous outdoor locations across the country, with a focus on complementing live music with good food and excellent wine. The upcoming Bowral series will be brought to life by the people behind some of Sydney's biggest and most immersive events (including Bastille Festival and Ghost Festival), so we've got it on good authority that this one will be a knockout.



Before we get to the details of the gigs, it’s worth giving a moment to the venue itself – a stunning, 80-acre vineyard in the bowl of a magical tree-studded valley. Centennial Vineyards are known for their excellent cold-climate wines, which are best enjoyed from the vineyard's cellar door. If the overwhelming, urban energy of Sydney’s larger venues puts you off attending major music events, then Centennial Vineyards might be the antidote – a glorious alfresco setting that feels worlds away from the city. And despite its very rural setting, the venue is just over an hour’s drive from Sydney – meaning you can get home in less time than it would take to navigate the crowds leaving Olympic Park.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons | Cal Quinn

First up on the line-up is Australian golden girl Missy Higgins, who will be lighting up the green on Saturday, November 30, 2024. The beloved singer-songwriter will be returning to A Day On the Green with three performances of her The Second Act Tour setlist, and will be joined on stage by Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields.



A few months later, A Day On the Green will be brought back to life by The Teskey Brothers, with their signature dreamy rock ballads set to echo through the valley on Sunday, January 12, 2025. The ARIA-winning brothers will be joined on stage by US-based indie rock band Band of Horses, Australian multi-instrumentalist Charlie Needs Braces, Americana folk singer Sierra Ferrell, and Irish country music’s rising star CMAT.



Next up is the magnificent Leon Bridges, whose cinematic 2019 single Texas Sun fights for top spot on a lot of Sydneysiders’ summer evening playlists. The American singer-songwriter will be bringing his uniquely gentle form of R'n'B to Centennial Vineyards on Sunday, January 19, 2025 for two special performances.

Rounding out the line-up is the inimitable Fatboy Slim, who will be dropping into the vineyards on Saturday, March 15, 2025 as part of his Fatboy Slim Loves Australia tour. This is your chance to scream along to 'Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat' in a delightful vineyard – you’d be a fool to miss it.

