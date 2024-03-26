In huge news for Formula One fans, the Hunter Valley is set to score a sprawling motor park – complete with a world-class driving circuit designed by global F1 track design leader, Tilke Group. The new destination will take over a rehabilitated mine site in Teralba, which is less than two-hours' drive from Sydney and around 33 minutes from Newcastle.

Due to open in 2026, Black Rock Motor Resort will take over the former site of Rhonda Colliery mine – as a part of the government’s push to reclaim and repurpose former mine sites. Designed in collaboration with global F1 track design leader Tilke Group and featuring a 5.25km driving circuit, go-kart racing and a driver training centre, the resort will be Australia’s first dedicated recreation resort park for motoring enthusiasts. Once complete, it’s set to feature a café, accommodation, and a function centre alongside the driving facilities – creating 450 jobs during its construction phase, and 229 permanent roles.

Photograph: Supplied | Black Rock Motor Resort

Since mining is a temporary use of land, mine sites eventually become available to be repurposed – and the government is focusing on rehabilitating former mine sites for different purposes, an approach they say will “promote new industries and encourage economic diversification”.

As part of the NSW Government’s mine rehabilitation framework, other mines across the state are being reclaimed for purposes that vary depending on the needs of the community. Projects currently under consideration include Idemitsu’s Muswellbrook coal mine, and Yancoal’s Stratford mine near Gloucester – with renewable energy hubs and hydro pumping being cited as potential uses. While the construction of a high-speed driving circuit might not seem like the most wholesome use of land, the NSW Government say this is a unique opportunity to create a world class destination in the Lake Macquarie area.



“This project is an example of the convening power of government, as we bring together communities, councils and private enterprise to create hundreds of jobs and new opportunities for the region,” Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos, has said.

The Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley, echoes that point, highlighting the challenge of creating new tourism opportunities and adaptive purposes for rehabilitated mines. She describes the Black Rock Motor Resort project as “a smart, exciting example of both”. You can learn more about the project over here.

