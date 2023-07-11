Sydney
Render of the future Harbour Park at Barangaroo
Photograph: Infrastructure NSWRender of the future Harbour Park at Barangaroo

A huge new park will transform an empty concrete slab at Barangaroo

Harbour Park is coming in hot in 2027

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
In what is the latest news for Sydneysiders, a brand-new First Nations-centred public park will be greening up a concrete slab that’s currently lying empty and barren in the heart of Barangaroo

Harbour Park is a 1.85-hectare space located right on the edge of Sydney Harbour. Currently a massive concrete slab, the NSW state government has just announced plans to transform it into an inner-city oasis full of natural waterways, shaded gardens, public artworks and interactive water features that look set to delight city dwellers for years to come. 

Plan of where the park will appear at Barangaroo as seen from above Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Infrastructure NSWPlan of where the park will appear at Barangaroo

This park of the future will hug and complement the Barangaroo Reserve, and will be part of a 14-kilometre walking track all the way from Glebe to Woolloomooloo. It will be full of nature play for everyone – regardless of age or ability; an event lawn that can fit up to 6,000 people; meandering garden paths that wind around curious corners; and a whole lot of native plants and green spaces that will be able to be enjoyed right next to the water. 

RECOMMENDED: You can now swim at this special spot at Barangaroo Reserve for the first time in 50 years. 

The design of the park was put to a nation-wide competition, with First Nations-led and Sydney-based design team Akin winning for their concept, which was based on celebrating the ancient living culture, design methodologies and connection to country of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, who have been custodians of this place for millennia.

Artist render of First Nations event lawn at Harbour Park
Photograph: Infrastructure NSWArtist render of First Nations event lawn at Harbour Park

For all of us in the Emerald City, we can expect to see Harbour Park open for business and/or pleasure in 2027 – which is still a fair way off. We’re told development won’t be affected by all the massive track works that are currently going down across the city, so if all goes to plan, we’ll be lying in long grasses by the harbour (hopefully) before we know it. 

Until then, we’ll be frolicking through one of these gorgeous public gardens and parks that exist in Sydney already. 

