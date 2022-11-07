Attention Sydney: a blood moon eclipse is on the rise. On Tuesday, November 8, all celestial lovin’ Australians will get the chance to see the very first full lunar eclipse of 2022, with this heavenly happening made better by the possibility of us getting a brilliantly coloured blood moon to boot.

According to astronomers, this year’s eclipse will be the last one all us Down Under will get to see until 2025, which makes looking up on Tuesday night all the more important. Although we technically had a full lunar eclipse go down in May, none of us in the southern hemisphere were able to see it as it happened during our daytime, a fact which makes Tuesday's event all the more special. Viewing times will vary between states, but it is recommended that if you are in Sydney or Melbourne, you look up at 9.16pm, while if you’re in Brisbane the lunar action will start going down at 8.16pm.

The eclipse will be preceded by a pretty epic moonrise, with it said by astronomers that a crimson and orange coloured blood moon will be lighting up our nation’s skies before 9pm. Plus, with the moon low to the horizon in many southern states, the lunar eclipse and moon will appear much larger than usual, meaning an even more spectacular sight for southern dwelling moon-gazers.

You won’t need a telescope to take in the full grandeur of this event, with the full majesty of the lunar eclipse able to be seen with the naked eye, although it has been recommended that if you have a pair of binoculars handy, keep an eye out for Uranus, which will appear as an uncommonly bright star to the Moon’s upper right.

So, take yourself to high ground, head to one of Sydney’s best stargazing locations, and prepare to sit back, relax and take in an intergalactic show for the ages. This one looks cosmically good.