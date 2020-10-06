A new dining precinct in Parramatta opens this month

Freshly made pastas, a gelato 'laboratorio' and a new Thai and Vietnamese-inspired café from the team behind Nour and Henrietta? Point us in that direction please.

In perfect timing for the warmer months, Parramatta is set to be home to a new dining hub, bursting with some of our favourite flavours from elsewhere in the city. The $3.2 billion development, known as Parramatta Square, officially launches on Wednesday, October 21. Burger chain Betty's Burgers and salad bowl joint Fishbowl have already settled in nicely, ready to cater to the lunchtime rush of office workers as they make their return to the precinct's high density commercial space.

If you've got the time to linger over lunch, Maurice Terzini will officially open the doors to the second outpost of Bondi trattoria CicciaBella on October 21, inspired by the great restaurants of old Italian cities, and serving woodfired pizza, pasta and traditional plates from the country's south. CicciaBella's moreish, gorgeously plated Italian fare has its place by the beach, but we're glad it's found a home westwards too. Other outlets which will open for the precinct's launch include Bologna's freshly churned, ultra-creamy Rivareno Gelato, a blooming new florist, Rose and Co, and LilyMu, the aforementioned café from the creative culinary minds behind Nour, Henrietta and Cuckoo Callay.

