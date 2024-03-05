Sydney
new bushwalk at Western Sydney Parklands
Photograph: Supplied | Western Sydney Parklands

A spectacular new 11km bush trail spotlighting Aboriginal art has opened in Sydney

The walk winds through Western Sydney Parkland and features audio-enhanced art from First Nations artists

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Bushwalkers, rejoice. Western Sydney has welcomed a new 11km walking track, with spectacular views of the Blue Mountains and audio-enhanced artwork from Aboriginal artists.

Titled ‘Gabrugal Yana’ (which means walk of the Gabru or Cabro people – the traditional custodians of the Fairfield and Liverpool areas), the new walk winds its way through the southern part of Western Sydney Parklands, an area that's eight times the size of Centennial Park.

To celebrate and honour the Dharug Aboriginal culture, six trees along the walk have been transformed with Aboriginal artworks that represent Dharug seasons – with audio experiences that bring the artwork to life and share educational insights into the Dharug language.

Western Sydney Parklands
Photograph: Supplied | Western Sydney Parklands

 

The walk starts at Wylde Mountain Bike and BMX hub in Cecil Park, where you can park and fill up your water bottle before hitting the trail. From there, it winds through Cumberland Plain woodland and old farmland to Middleton Grange – an area that's set to become an important recreational space for the growing local communities. 

While the walk itself is a celebration of the natural beauty of the parkland, its significance has been enhanced by First Nations artists Shay Tobin and Djon Mundine OAM, who worked with Dharug cultural consultants and community members on artwork that lines the route. Six landmark trees on the walking route have been decorated to depict well-known Sydney plants and animals, and an audio experience that can be heard along the route brings the artwork to life – sharing the Dharug names relating to the artwork.

Before your visit, it’s worth checking out the Western Sydney Parklands website for any updates – you can do that over here.

Keen to plan an incredible walk further away? This spectacular treetop skywalk and 46km hiking trail is coming to the Gondwana Rainforest

RECOMMENDED:

Move those legs! These are the best walks in Sydney.

These are Sydney’s best running routes.

And these are the city’s best secret coastal walks.

