The best secret coastal walks in Sydney

If there’s something Sydney has in abundance, its shoreline. Whether along the edge of our beautiful harbour or looking out to the wide-open Pacific, the places where the ocean waters meet the land hold a very special reverence for the people of this city. Beaches are, of course, a big deal around these parts, and we’re also more than partial to a refreshing sundowner at a waterfront bar. But taking a stroll along a coastal path has to be one of the truly quintessential Sydney pastimes.

The well-worn and enduringly popular Bondi to Coogee path ranks as Sydney’s most famous seaside trail, closely followed by the utterly gorgeous Hermitage Foreshore. However, there are also plenty of coastal tracks that aren’t so well known. If you’re in search of a stroll with a little more seclusion, this list of secret coastal walks may well have what you’re looking for.