A Sydney café is serving a giant 1.2kg croissant, and we're up for the challenge

Buttery and flaky with a beautiful golden colour, croissants are one of life’s pure joys, best enjoyed not shared but devoured by yourself in a minute or two. Except when they’re supersized, like the ones from halal French patisserie, La Dorée. The Western Sydney café is currently serving 1.2kg croissants, as well as 6L coffees, and we're not kidding. And yes, you may need to find a bathroom quickly after said coffee.

Owners Naaila and French-trained chef Khaled say their giant croissant takes three days to make, using flour, salt, sugar, and a heck of a lot of butter. They are selling between ten to 15 massive croissants per week, but if you’re keen to join the flaky fun, you will need to give the team three days' notice. And you will need to save up your pocket money: a 1.2kg croissant costs $60. And the coffee? It will set you back $50.

Photograph: Kera Wong

Look, haters will say it’s a waste and a bit ridiculous, and while there may be some truth in that, it's also a bit of fun. And considering a giant croissant can feed a family, it works out to be a cost-effective brekky if you bring your whole gang.

If you’re not that hungry, La Dorée also sells normal-sized croissants, as well as different flavoured ones, like Golden Gaytime (yum), and other impressive sweet treats.

