A plane taking off from the tarmac.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Alert! Jetstar has dropped 400,000 crazy cheap international and domestic flights

You could fly to Hawaii from Sydney for under $300

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Hold your horses, travel cowboys, because Jetstar (aka: Australia’s most notorious airline) is dropping a mega flight sale today, and you could fly to Hawaii from Sydney for a literal $229. This is not a drill. 

Aptly named the ‘Air-normous Sale’, this very cheap flight sale kicked off on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and will run until Wednesday, August 2. Budget-seeking travellers can expect to hop on 400,000 heavily discounted flights on 90 international and domestic routes, with one-way fares starting at a wild $29 between Byron Bay, Sydney and Melbourne. 

Other jaw-dropping prices we’ve seen online include a $135 one-way ticket to Osaka, Fiji, Honolulu and Auckland, a $165 flight to Ho Chi Minh City, and a $318 flight to Seoul, South Korea. It’s a yes from us.

A tropical beach with white sand and bright blue water
Photograph: Supplied

If you’re keen on staying a little closer to home, you can fly from Sydney to Uluru and/or Hamilton Island for $79, to Perth for $129, and to the Whitsunday Coast for a hectic $69. 

Note: All the flight deals are best if you’re a Club Jetstar member, and they look like they’re only available for certain dates in early 2024.

Whether or not any of us will get on the plane is another matter entirely, but when 400,000 super cheap international flights are dropping in fast succession, we tend to click first, and ask questions later. 

Fly fast. This one looks pretty bloody good. 

RECOMMENDED: 

It's official: Uluru has been ranked as the best place to see the sunset in the world 

JUST IN: Queer Eye legend Tan France is headlining the wild South by Southwest 

Two bright blue supermoons will appear above Sydney this August

Latest news

