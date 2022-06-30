Time Out says

It’s the first time in its 36-year history that the festival of film, gaming and tech has been staged outside of the US

Sydney has scored a new annual festival, and it’s a biggie. The world-famous future-facing conference, South by Southwest (aka SXSW) has become one of America’s biggest annual events, gathering inspired thinkers, innovators, inventors and creatives together to talk all things music, emerging tech, gaming and screen. Now, for the first time in its 36-year history, SXSW will be taking place outside of the US, landing in the Harbour City from October 15-22, 2023.

Thanks to the efforts of Destination NSW, Sydneysiders can attend more than 1,000 sessions, screenings, performances, activations and parties during the festival, as future trends, bleeding-edge innovations, banging gigs and provocative talks take centre stage at venues across the city (yet to be announced). And this won’t be a one-off thing, either. SXSW Sydney will be the official annual Asia-Pacific instalment of the fest, creating a major tourist draw, both interstate and international, every spring.

The festival was established in 1987 in Austin, Texas, and the list of luminaries who have presented at previous SXSW festivals reads like a who’s who of pop culture and the zeitgeist, including Lady Gaga, Barack Obama, Taika Waititi, Steven Spielberg, Prince and Snoop Dogg, so expect an equally starry line-up in Sydney when the program is finally announced next year.

Speaking of the coup of landing such a major event for Sydney, minister for enterprise, investment and trade Stuart Ayres said: “SXSW Sydney will provide significant benefits for the NSW visitor economy, with unparalleled opportunities to advance our tech and creative industries.”

On the decision to make Sydney the first international outpost of SXSW, CEO and co-founder Roland Swenson said: “Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

SXSW Sydney opens October 15-22, 2023.