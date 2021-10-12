Sydney
A shop front with the words Odd Culture, fermented foods and liquor store
Photograph: Supplied/Odd Culture Group

An all-star hospo team is bringing a new craft beer, natural wine and pickle bar to Newtown

It'll take over the coveted Happy Chef space, with it's own bottle-o down the road

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818048/image.jpg
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
What's in a name? Well, if that name is Odd Culture Bar and Restaurant, there's not much left to the imagination. Slated to open on Friday October 29, King Street's newest natty joint is going hard on the pickles, ferments, wild yeast and all things bubbly. Taking over the coveted Happy Chef space (vale), Odd Culture Bar and Restaurant is a two-level craft beer, natural wine and ferment happy diner from the group that brought us the Oxford Tav, the Old Fitz and the Duke of Enmore. With friends like that, you know it's going to be all killer, no filler. 

At the helm of the restaurant will be head chef Jesse Warkentin (ex Continental Deli) and sous chef Caleb Venner (ex Continental Deli), the menu not defined by any one cuisine but an absolute deep dive into the power of fermentation and the alchemy it achieves with flavour. The restaurant element is complimented, naturally, by some wild and wonderful booze, with a dual opening of the team's all-natural wine shop just two doors down at the old Black Sheep site. Curated by bar manager Sam Paech (ex Baxter Inn), you'll be able to pick up a bottle to enjoy at the restaurant itself or grab-and-go at your leisure. 

Also on offer at the bottle-o will be a deli counter of all sorts of fun ferments made in-house at the restaurant like pickles, sauces and deli-style snacks. 

Want more ways to support the Sydney hospitality scene? Don't forget to vote in our Time Out Revive Awards.

