Luna Park
Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park

An epic new immersive light experience is launching at Sydney's Luna Park

Sonic Neon will take visitors through six rooms of spectacular light and sound within the historic Crystal Palace

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
After the runaway success of the immersive Dream Circus experience, which launched inside Luna Park’s Big Top late 2023, the historic harbourside attraction has today announced the launch of a sparkly new immersive experience. Sonic Neon – a multi-million dollar tech installation bringing next-level light and sound experience to Sydney’s oldest theme park – will open to the public in April, and we’ve got a feeling it’s going to be something pretty special.

Housed in the historic Crystal Palace, which dates all the way back to 1935, Sonic Neon will take visitors on a journey through six different rooms, with state-of-the-art visuals and a layered soundscape creating a transportive experience.

Curated by tech pioneer Mandylights, the experience will be made up of lasers, mirrors, tactile materials and more than 10,000 individual pixel lights for the visual spectacle, complemented by various frequencies of sound, all combined to take you out into another realm.

Luna Park
Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park

Luna Park Sydney’s CEO John Hughes has described the experience asa spectacular collision of heritage and modern technology… a new way to enjoy Sydney’s original, ever-evolving playground." Say no more, John, we’ll see you there.

Sonic Neon will open to the public in April. The waitlist for tickets will open tonight: Thursday, March 28, and will be available to the general public from Monday, April 8. You can sign up over here.

  

