JUST IN: The sparkling Vivid Sydney 2024 program has dropped

We've farewelled summer (just not the summer weather), which means the twinkliest time of year – when Sydney turns technicolour – is not that far away. The program for this year’s Vivid Sydney has just been released and, as always, Sydney is in for a real treat – not just the lights, but also music, food and ideas.

For 23 nights from Friday, May 24 to Saturday, June 15 (add to calendar), Sydney will transform into a luminous wonderland, with interactive events popping up across the city exploring the theme of 'Humanity'. We can expect a heap of incredible light displays to take over our city, but as the largest multi-art-form festival in the Southern Hemisphere, there’s a lot more to Vivid than its colourful facade. We give you a sneak peak...

What's on for Vivid Ideas?

Examining this year’s Humanity theme through talks, theatre and installations, Vivid Ideas will pop up at venues across the city, with a nightly series of current affairs discussions. You'll be able to watch film screenings at Golden Age Cinema exploring “the Golden Age of Humanity”. And then there will be immersive dance performances and events that aim to foster connection and highlight the common throughlines that define the human experience. One of the main focus points of Vivid Ideas 2024 will be an exploration of Sydney's sex work industry (they say they'll be "peeling back stereotypes for a raw, immersive dive" into the rich history and modern-day challenges of the industry in Kings Cross and Darlinghurst.

What's on for Vivid Live and Vivid Music?

The soundtrack to Vivid Sydney 2024 will be set by a diverse line-up ranging from 21-year-old NSW-born musician Budjerah to American indie duo Deerhoof, with a series of (impeccably lit) shows taking place at the the newly opened Machine Hall Precinct, Sydney Opera House and beyond.

The Opera House Vivid Live line-up alone is huge – with more than 50 artists featuring. Mind-bending Venezuelan electronica act Arca, Swedish iconoclast Fever Ray and the next generation of soul, Snoh Aalegra, will make their Australian debuts. French cult favourites Air will perform their iconic Moon Safari. Devonté Hynes will perform with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. And Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum will perform in the Joan Sutherland Theatre. That's just the tip of the iceberg – see the full line-up for Vivid Live over here.

What will Vivid Sydney lights be like?

Naturally, Vivid wouldn’t be Vivid without a whole lot of lights. Forty kilometre-long laser beams will be projected from Sydney Tower; the sails of the Opera House will be illuminated with artwork by 2023 Archibald Prize winner Julia Gutman; and there will be more large-scale projections and interactive artworks from artists including Reg Mombassa (one of the most recognisable Mambo artists), Yvette Mattern, Leila Jeffreys and Guan Wei.

Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney

What's happening for Vivid Food?

Food-wise, Vivid Fire Kitchen will be returning for its second year – this time in a new location at The Goods Line – and Sydney-based chef Danielle Alvarez will be showcasing women in Australian gastronomy through her A Culinary Canvas event series. VividPlace Food Trail will take visitors across Sydney to experience Vivid-inspired menus from 20 different chefs and restaurateurs; Plates with Purpose will be serving up Ukrainian dishes at Kyiv Social; and Vivid-inspired menu items will be appearing at restaurants and bars across the city (including Aurorae at Bennelong Bar).

What will be the main Vivid Sydney 2024 locations?

As always, Circular Quay will be the epicentre of the Vivid action, but the event will transform venues and precincts across the city, including The Rocks, the State Library of New South Wales, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, University of Technology Sydney, The Goods Line, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and Carriageworks.

How can I buy tickets to Vivid Sydney 2024 events?

Tickets start going on sale from today, Monday March 11. You can check out the full program and mark your diaries by heading over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Mark your calendar: These are the key events in Sydney in 2024