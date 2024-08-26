As if we needed another reason to rave about Sydney’s shiny new metro system, it turns out that it’s not just Australia’s largest public transport, but also its most accessible. All of the eight new stations along the Sydney Metro City line have been designed to seamlessly accommodate parents with prams, people in wheelchairs and those with other accessibility requirements, and a group of guide dogs have already tested it out to confirm.

Ahead of the opening day for Sydney Metro City Line, a group of 20 visitors from the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT team and six adorable canine companions gave the super-fast train system a spin to assess its functionality for people who are blind or have low vision, with the group feeding back they thought it was “fantastic”.



For Sydney’s low-vision population, the Sydney Metro system features level and gap-free access between platforms and trains, hearing loop services, braille signage and tactile flooring. Additional accessibility features across Sydney Metro stations and trains include lifts and accessible toilets at all stations, digital screens and interactive kiosks to inform passengers of when the next service is, audio and video help points and kerb ramps. The platform screen doors at every station have also been installed with an Australian-first technology to keep people and objects safely away from the tracks.

Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW

Each of the trains operating on the Sydney Metro M1 line features two wheelchair spaces per carriage, two multi-purpose areas for prams, luggage and bicycles and dedicated priority seating for those with accessibility requirements. And while animals aren’t generally permitted to travel on the speedy new transport network, assistance animals with a valid form of accreditation are allowed (as with all public transport in NSW).

​​“Safety, reliability and accessibility are our three biggest priorities for the Metro,” says Minister for Transport Jo Haylen, with Guide Dogs NSW/ACT spokesperson Jennifer Moon describing Sydney’s accessible metro system as “a really positive step towards a truly accessible and inclusive transport system for those living with low vision and blindness”.

Once complete, Sydney Metro network is set to comprise 46 fully-accessible stations across the city – which will make life so much easier for Sydney residents with accessibility requirements. You can learn more about accessibility on the Sydney Metro over here.



