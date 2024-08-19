After years in the works and a few tense weeks of waiting after the initial opening date was delayed, the shiny new Sydney Metro officially opened today (Monday, August 19). The new line – which extends the existing line between Tallawong and Chatswood to run all the way through the city from Chatswood to Sydenham – is officially in action, zooming under Sydney at speeds of up to 100-kilometres per hour. If you’re not sure where the new Sydney Metro goes, this should help.

Back in 2019, the first stretch of Sydney Metro began welcoming passengers in Sydney’s north – a super-fast stretch of train line connecting Tallawong and Chatswood. Today, the newest 15.5-kilometre stretch of metro line (called the City and Southwest line) opened its doors, connecting Chatswood in the city's north to Sydenham in the city’s Inner West via the CBD. By 2026, this line is set to extend all the way to Bankstown, with work on converting the Sydenham to Bankstown line set to begin soon. (More on the closure plan for the Sydenham to Bankstown T3 line over here.)

Once complete, there are set to be 46 stations on the Sydney Metro Network, with plans for Sydney Metro West (a line from the Sydney CBD to Westmead via Parramatta) and Sydney Metro Western Sydney Airport (a new line connecting St Marys to the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the neighbouring CBD).

As it stands, the stations on the 51.5-kilometre stretch of Sydney Metro M1 line are:



Tallawong

Rouse Hill

Kellyville

Bella Vista

Norwest

Hills Showground

Castle Hill

Cherrybrook

Epping

Macquarie University

Macquarie Park

North Ryde

Chatswood

Crows Nest

Victoria Cross

Barangaroo

Martin Place (the new metro superhub)

Gadigal

Central

Waterloo

Sydenham



Over the next few months, the T3 Bankstown Line between Bankstown and Sydenham will close and be converted into a metro line, with the M1 line then continuing to the following stations:



Marrickville

Dulwich Hill

Hurlstone Park

Canterbury

Campsie

Belmore

Lakemba

Wiley Park

Punchbowl

Bankstown



The newest stretch of the M1 line connects Chatswood to Sydnenham via Sydney’s biggest major business districts, with new stations at Crows Nest, Victoria Cross (North Sydney), Barangaroo, Martin Place, Pitt Street, Waterloo, and new underground platforms at Central. The new driverless metro trains are set to travel through the new stations every four minutes during peak times, and every ten minutes during off-peak travel times.

Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW



Want to know how long it will take to get from A to B on the Sydney Metro? You can find the Metro journey times here.



You can learn more about the Sydney Metro and plan your journey over here.

