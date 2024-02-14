By now you’ve probably heard the news that more than 20 sites around Sydney, including parks and Liverpool West Public School, have been found to be contaminated with asbestos. So far, the hazardous fibre has been detected in garden mulch across a total of 22 sites (and likely counting), leading to the closure of building sites and transport areas, as well as the parks and schools. The problem has also led to the cancellation of Mardi Gras Fair Day, which was scheduled for this weekend (Feb 18) at Victoria Park.

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is tiny carcinogenic fibres that can cause mesothelioma (a type of cancer that most commonly affects the lining of your lungs). It's a disease that a lot of Australian builders were affected with back when this strong, incombustible fibre was often used in house-building materials because it was effective for fireproofing.

What’s going on with asbestos in Sydney sites now?

The City of Sydney is in the process of testing another 32 parks to check for contamination, a process that could take several weeks. Affected areas will be taped off and signs put up to warn people nearby. And, of course, the public is being urged to avoid the mulched garden beds and mulched areas under trees at these parks until inspections have been carried out.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has commented, saying: “This is completely unacceptable.” The mulch supplier that’s under fire is Greenlife Resource Recovery Facility (GRRF), and the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has banned them from making any further sales. However, GRRF insists the mulch is asbestos-free when it’s delivered to contractors for landscaping, it has the test results to prove it, and the company will appeal the ban in the Land and Environment Court.

Where have they found asbestos in Sydney?

One of the Sydney sites where they’ve identified asbestos is the popular Harmony Park in Surry Hills. Particles of less dangerous bonded asbestos were also uncovered at nearby Victoria Park and Belmore Park, as well as in a garden bed at Telopea, which is part of the new Parramatta Light Rail development.

This comes after ten tonnes of hazardous waste contaminated with asbestos was found in Rozelle Parklands last month.

You can find more info about the contaminated sites at the NSW EPA site, and information about health risks on the NSW Health website.

