Mardi Gras Fair Day

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Victoria Park, Camperdown
  1. Sydney Mardi Gras Fair Day 2020
    Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Markham Lane
  2. Sydney Mardi Gras Fair Day 2020
    Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Markham Lane
  3. Attendees enjoy an act onstage at Fair Day in front of the Rainbow Flag
    Photograph: Ann-Marie Calilhanna
Time Out says

Warm up for the sparkly revelry of Mardi Gras season with the annual festival kick-off in the park

Don we now our eco-glitter and sunscreen – Fair Day is back on, baby! After precautions ruled out Mardi Gras' usual kick-off in 2021, this annual colourful day out is back on for some Covid-safe fun in 2022.

Returning to Victoria Park on Sunday, February 20, Fair Day eases you into Mardi Gras season with a mix of party, picnic and amazing live music. As always, there are food stalls, eclectic markets and LGBTQIA+ community information booths. You can get prepared for the Mardi Gras Parade while you peruse eccentric fashions and accessories that will pop at any Mardi party, pick up some leather bondage gear, join a new club, sign a petition or just gather fistfuls of free stickers, condoms and merch. The dogs of Fair Day are also a popular factor, with many pooches strutting around in quirky costumes from the much-revered Doggywood Pageant.   

This year Fair Day is hosted by Mon Schafter (ABCQueer) and our Video Hits queen Faustina "Fuzzy" Agolley. ABC Sydney presenter Josh Szeps will be broadcasting live from the park, and triple j will be crossing live throughout the day. ABC’s current and former hosts of RN Breakfast, Patricia Karvelas and Fran Kelly will also be hosting a special live edition of The Party Room from Fair Day’s Arena. As the sun begins to set, the entertainment heats up with performances by emerging and culture defying LGBTQIA+ artists – full line-up and program coming soon.

Though technically free, Fair Day raises important funds for the longevity of the Mardi Gras festival so be sure to spare some coin to enter.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Victoria Park
Cnr Parramatta & City Rds
Camperdown
Sydney
2050
Contact:
www.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/explore/facilities/parks/major-parks/victoria-park
02 9265 9333
Price:
Entry by donation

Dates and times

