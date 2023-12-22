Sydney
Timeout

PLR station stops
Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

Testing has begun for Parramatta’s new Light Rail

The 12-kilometre track will connect Westmead to Carlingford via the Parramatta CBD and Camellia

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Transport links in Sydney’s West are set to experience some overdue attention in coming years, with plans for Sydney Metro West being confirmed earlier this month. Another exciting addition to the overhaul comes on tracks – with a light rail set to run throughout Paramatta by mid-2024. On December 18, a tram travelled through Western Sydney for the first time in 80 years – officially marking the start of on-track testing for Parramatta Light Rail Stage One.

Over the coming week, Parramatta residents can expect to see a light rail vehicle moving slowly along the track from Dundas towards Carlingford, with testing set to ramp up in the new year through Parramatta CBD. 

Parramatta Light Rail is progressing, with major milestones giving locals and visitors an exciting glimpse of what is to come: more safe, reliable and connected public transport in Western Sydney,” Transport Minister Jo Haylen explained.

construction at Parramatta light rail
Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government



The 12-kilometre track which runs from Westmead to Carlingford, complete with 16 stops, is set to service tens of thousands of commuters by mid-2024 – providing a vital additional link between key precincts in Western Sydney. As well as making transport easier across the district, the light rail track and thirteen vehicles are set to create more than 150 jobs in the Western Sydney area, with recruitment currently underway.

You can learn more about the plans for and progress of Parramatta Light Rail over here.

