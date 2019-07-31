Batch Brewing Co is opening a second brewery in a Petersham pub

The Inner West’s flourishing craft brewing scene isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Quite the opposite, in fact. This Saturday, Marrickville’s Batch Brewing Co will be spreading its wings and setting up shop in a second location, right at the back of Public House Petersham.



Batch was among the first beers ever tapped at PHP, and both spots have become local favourites in the five or so years they’ve been around, so the collaboration almost seems like a no-brainer. The experimental brewery has concocted over 180 small-batch releases to date, many of which have become popular signatures, including the Elsie milk stout and Pash the Magic Dragon, a passionfruit and dragon fruit sour.



The new nano-brewery and tasting room will be a continuation of Batch’s approach, but will also offer a selection of exclusive tinnies and bottle-conditioned brews, in addition to a series of community collaborations. Fresh beer and spent grain will also be put to use in a dedicated snack-focused menu featuring the likes of miso and beer lamb ribs and an eggplant katsu sambo.



To celebrate the launch of the new project, PHP is throwing one of its fun-loving car park parties, with new beers, slow-cooked pork rolls from the smoker and live tunes from instrumental surf rockers the Van Demons. The action kicks off this Saturday, August 3, from midday. Entry is free and the forecast is looking mighty fine, so be the first to get amongst it.

