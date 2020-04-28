Belles Hot Chicken has re-opened with its full menu available for takeaway

Hang on to your butts, Belles is back! If what you've been missing since the closure of restaurants and bars is some seriously hot fried chicken and natural wine, your very specific cravings can be satisfied from Thursday, April 30.

Belles' Darling Square store is set up for takeaway and delivery with the entire menu available for order. Bring out those wet wipes, it is time to conquer the Sex Panther once and for all. See through time and cry your way through your chicken tender in private, because a public shaming from not being able to handle your spice does not exist in these times (or collectively eat it with your friends over Zoom for the full Belles experience if public shaming is how you enjoy fried chicken).

What about that weekend brunch special of chicken and waffles? You can order it on Saturday and Sunday between midday and 3pm. As for booze, you'll be glad to hear that natural wines are on the menu. Want to stand on a rooftop, smash a bottle of Susucaru and pretend you're Action Bronson? Well, it's all available for delivery, so you can do just that. If you're after more rare and wonderful wines, Belles will be offering a limited number of these hard-to-get bottles through a daily 'Belles Bonanza' that requires you to get in touch directly through social media and pick up from the store.

Order here.

Craving more? Surry Hills' legendary Firedoor has just launched an online store.