Butter is doing a veggo ramen for two weeks only

Surry Hills' Butter sets Sydney into a frenzy when they introduce fried chicken ramen to the menu during the colder months. Now vegetarians can get in on the hot soupy action, with the restaurant flipping their ramen offering to a plant-based bowl for the final two weeks of winter.

The thick paitan-style ramen takes six hours to cook, using a kombu stock and infusing it with charred veggies and chickpeas. It is then seasoned with cashews, shio koji, fermented bean curd and preserved mustard. It also incorporates tare, a soup seasoning made from caramelises diced leek, carrot, onion, garlic, ginger and sweet green apple, with help from everyone's favourite flavour pals, soy, mirin and sake.

To complement the soup base there's a fried field mushroom on top (which would fool any fried chicken fan on first glance), plus enoki mushrooms and a half marinated egg. Wxecutive chef Julian Cincotta claims it's as good as the fried chicken ramen, so that's a serious win for any veggos hankering for a solid ramen to see off winter.

Butter's vegetarian ramen is available from Thursday August 16 for two weeks.

