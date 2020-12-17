Buy a meal for a DV survivor for an extra $7.50 when you dine at Chiswick

We are huge fans of the work of Two Good Co. at Time Out. Their lunch jars initiative allowed people to buy a healthy soup or salad designed by leading Australian chefs, and in return they would donate one to a domestic violence survivor in a women's shelter. The program extended to gifts like designer leisurewear, blankets, and beauty products.

Now they're doubling down on the spirit of the giving season by partnering with Chiswick Woollahra. When you dine at the beautiful garden restaurant until Christmas Day you will be offered the option to purchase an 'empty plate' for $7.50. If you add it to your bill they will ensure a meal is donated to a woman in need. You buy one, they give one, and a little bit of goodness is spread in these trying times.



So far, Two Good has delivered more than 157,000 meals to refuges and shelters since business began in late 2016. They also invest in future building by training and employing women in the hospitality industry.

