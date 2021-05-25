CBD rock bar Frankie's is now doing $1-a-slice pizza happy hours every day

The pizza joint and dive bar is making the most of its time left in the CBD

In a ripper of a last hurrah, late-night pizza joint and beloved dive bar Frankie's is running a daily pizza happy hour, slinging slices for just one dollar ahead of its planned demolition in order to erect a Metro station on the line linking Parramatta to the CBD.

But don't worry, the bulldozers aren't coming any time soon. The Hunter Street drinking den and gig venue will continue trade as usual until at least mid-2022, so you'll have plenty of time to make the most of its bottom-dollar pizza deal. The dollar slices are available from 4pm to 6pm every day of the week.

Since the bar announced it would be closing, regular punters and fans have been sharing stories and memories of shenanigans at the venue, long nights on its pinball machines, and the city's worst-kept-secret backroom speakeasy.

On Wednesday May 12, “a letter [was] slipped beneath our door informing us that our building would be demolished,” owner Anton Forte said in a statement. “The long-term fate for Frankie’s as we know it is out of our control, but our legacy as one of the world’s great rock bars is set in stone."

But all is not lost: NSW transport minister Andrew Constance has promised to relocate the bar to a new location, and we'll keep you posted as soon as we find out where.

Good news. We've rounded up the best pizza joints in Sydney. Did your favourite make the cut?