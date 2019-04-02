Chatswood now has a Mexican-inspired, pop-up cocktail bar

Sydney's North Shore is many things: leafy, affluent, spacious and filled to bursting with private schools. But it's not the nexus of Sydney's party scene, being especially light on for after-hours venues like pubs and bars. That's why it's pretty big news that the team behind some of the inner city's longest serving small bars (remember Pocket, Button and Stitch) have opened a six-month pop-up Latin America bar in Chatswood.

Chingon Cantina combines the food of Mexico with broader Latin American influences, so expect tacos and quesadillas, nachos, jalapeño poppers and even ribs marinated in Cuba Libre sauce. The line-up on the drinks front is heavy on tequila and rum so you can have a tropical time with Piña Coladas, Mojitos and Daiquiris, Margaritas and Palomas. They've set up inside an old café and brought a whole lot of big, tropical, leafy plants with them to go with the wall of doors and leather booths. They've even got an outdoor area so you can enjoy fresh autumn evenings drinking (and cuddling) al fresco.

If people are really vibing on the venue there's even the possibility to extend it to a more permanent nighttime offering for this famously retail-centric pocket of Sydney.

Chingon Cantina, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067. Daily noon-midnight.

