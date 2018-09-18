  • News
Devon is doing fried chicken and instant noodle sandwiches in October

By Jordan K Posted: Tuesday September 18 2018, 4:04pm

Indomie Devon collab
Photograph: John Puah

Indomie mie goreng – the noodles that got you through university, from pay day to pay day, and through your worst hangovers – are doing a special mini menu collaboration with the Devon Cafés. All Devon sites (Barangaroo, North Sydney and the OG in Surry Hills) will be launching this instant noodle-inspired menu for one month. 

This means that for the month of October you can get an Indo Sando, which takes white, crustless bread and loads it with Indomie noodles, turmeric fried chicken, sambal, a fried egg, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, ABC hot sauce, fried onions and a sweet soy glaze. How will two simple slices of high GI hold so much flavour? It's anyone's guess. If you're after something sweet, we dare you to try the banana split, replete with crunchy fried noodles, banana fritters, coconut ice cream, glutinous rice, crushed peanuts and palm seeds, which is then topped with a sweet strawberry coulis, gula jawa (that's palm sugar) and a pandan lime syrup. 

You can get your noodle fix throughout October from Devon Café in North Sydney, Surry Hills and Barangaroo.

