Dine, climb and stay at the Harbour on this ultimate Sydney overnighter

It's easy to forget how beautiful Sydney's glittering, blue harbour can be – especially when we've been busy appreciating the little gems within our own neighbourhoods while many of us continue working from home. But the folks at Bridge Climb, the operators of the famous, celebrity-frequented walk across the arch of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, have come up with an evening itinerary that'll make you want to spend the day by the wharf.



With their new package, you'll first start with the gentle yet steep Harbour Bridge climb and take in stunning, inimitable views of the Harbour – while following in the footsteps of famous names like Oprah, Tom Cruise and Will Smith. Next, you'll settle in for a waterfront dinner at Otto Sydney, an established name in Italian dining which serves up one of the most thrilling plates of pasta going. After you're full to the brim with Sydney Rock oysters, fresh kingfish crudo and saffron linguine, wander over to the stylish, wharfside Ovolo Hotel, where you can rest your head in a lush, designer pad for the night.

The package is available to book for a couple or a group of ten people. But the best part? You can make the experience all yours with some extravagant add-ons. Order a Tesla to take you to dinner, or let your lucky vacation buddy be astonished with a serenade by a private violinist on your hotel room balcony. Without the added frills, the Climb, Dine and Stay package is $480 per person or $960 per couple per night, but you can tack on (almost) anything to it.

