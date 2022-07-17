The 20 best places for pasta in Sydney

Whether it’s a simple spaghetti with garlic, oil and chilli, ravioli stuffed to the high heavens, or lovingly layered lasagne, few foods give us the feels quite like pasta. Let’s be real – Sydney’s Italian restaurant game is seriously strong on all fronts, but when the hour calls for carbs, these are the spots that turn flour, eggs and water into small miracles.

Note: we've double-checked that all of our favourite places are open again plating up pasta, but be aware that opening hours may be different at the moment and bookings may be required.

Need an aperitivo before you chow down? Knock back a cocktail at one of the best bars in Sydney.