Get us in your inbox

Pasta at Ragazzi
Photograph: Supplied/Nikki To

The 20 best places for pasta in Sydney

This is comfort food at its very finest

Matty Hirsch
Written by
Matty Hirsch
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Whether it’s a simple spaghetti with garlic, oil and chilli, ravioli stuffed to the high heavens, or lovingly layered lasagne, few foods give us the feels quite like pasta. Let’s be real – Sydney’s Italian restaurant game is seriously strong on all fronts, but when the hour calls for carbs, these are the spots that turn flour, eggs and water into small miracles. 

Note: we've double-checked that all of our favourite places are open again plating up pasta, but be aware that opening hours may be different at the moment and bookings may be required.

Need an aperitivo before you chow down? Knock back a cocktail at one of the best bars in Sydney.

The best places for pasta in Sydney

Fratelli Paradiso
Photograph/Supplied Fratelli Fresh

1. Fratelli Paradiso

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point

The go-to: lasagne
Fratelli Paradiso has been dishing up some of the city’s best Italian cooking for close to two decades. It’s so darn reliable you can pretty much close your eyes, point to anything on the menu and pick a winner. Dishes come and go from the chalkboard, but the epic scampi spaghetti and textbook lasagne never leave – they’re just that good.

Read more
Otto Ristorante
Photograph: Nikki To

2. Otto Ristorante

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 3 of 4

The go-to: Spanner crab spaghetti
A long boozy lunch at Woolloomooloo Wharf is a Sydney rite of passage, and for a waterside slice of the dolce vita, Otto can’t be beat. All pastas are made daily in-house, so freshness is a guarantee across the board, regardless of whether you go for something like hand-rolled pici with pork and fennel ragù or spaghetti, delicately tossed with spanner crab, chilli and garlic crumb.

Read more
Marta
Photograph: Anna Kucera

3. Marta

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst

The go-to: Amatriciana
Roman cooking is the calling card at this underrated Rushcutter’s Bay osteria. Kick the carb fest off with little nuggets of fried gnocchi and pecorino, and then move on to one of the Eternal City’s eternal classics: cacio e pepe, or a knockout Amatriciana.

Read more
CicciaBella
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. CicciaBella

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: malloreddus, blue swimmer crab, chilli
At Maurice Terzini's new-wave Italian Bondi bunker, pasta of all shapes is made in fresh batches every day with carefully sourced ingredients, and brings them to life with plenty of Mediterranean inspiration. Think roasted eggplant and cherry tomatoes, zucchini flowers and pangrattato or flakes of sea-sweet crab and tangy preserved lemon.

Read more
Totti's
Photograph: Nikki To

5. Totti's

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Bondi
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: Reginette, lobster, prawn alla vodka
Mike Eggert works his magic on pasta of all shapes and sizes at this buzzy Bondi trattoria that’s every bit as rustic-glam as the Puglian villa of your dreams. The rigatoni with milk-braised pork and chilli is preposterously good, but the tangle of Reginette soaked in a dense and creamy tomato sauce with the added luxury of lobster and prawn is the hands-down shining star.

Read more
Ragazzi
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

6. Ragazzi

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: Ravioli of Jerusalem artichoke, burnt honey
The menu changes almost daily at this teensy CBD laneway spot from the team behind Love, Tilly Devine and Dear Sainte Éloise, but the unquestionable quality of the lovingly made pastas remains the same. Noodles are great and especially al dente, but stuffed is the way to go here, where the hyper-seasonal produce like Jerusalem artichoke with bitter and sweet burnt honey can really shine.

Read more
10 William Street
Photograph: Anna Kucera

7. 10 William Street

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: cavatelli alla trapanese
Sometimes a snack of parfait and crackers will suffice, but when you want to get saucy and sleepy, it's time for a Scilian classic of cavatelli alla trapanese; tomato and almond pesto douse the pillowy little shells and it's a winner every time at this perennially packed Paddo bolthole. Quarters are cramped, pasta is peak al dente, the wine list champions the weird and the wonderful, and that’s exactly why we love it.

Read more
Alberto's Lounge
Photograph: Daniel Boud

8. Alberto's Lounge

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: linguini al nero
Hubert’s pocket-sized little sibling proves that big things can indeed come in very small packages. Dan Pepperell’s menu takes some pretty serious detours (hello, trippa alla Romana spiced with garam masala), but plays it straighter on the pasta front with softer-than-marshmallow gnocchi, ace Bolognese and killer linguini with prawns and saffron butter. Bring your wallet and splurge on some premium natural vino while you’re at it.

Read more
Pendolino
Photograph: Supplied

9. Pendolino

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

The go-to: classic Pendolino “ravioli di magro”
This old-school Strand Arcade stalwart takes pasta so seriously it has a kitchen dedicated entirely to the art of making it by hand. All pastas are available as entrées and main courses, which means that you should probably start with wild weed spaghetti tossed with prawns and barramundi before moving on to fragile, full-flavoured parcels of spinach and cheese slicked with brown butter and sage.

Read more
Pasta Emilia Café
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

10. Pasta Emilia Café

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

The go-to: Raviolini in brodo
Part pasta retailer, part cooking school, part restaurant, Pasta Emilia is a hub for all things artisanal, organic and delicious. The heritage here is Emilian, so sensational pasta is pretty much a certainty; go fiercely regional with pisare e faso’, a local dish of short pasta with beans and tomato, or opt for the true labor of love that is raviolini in brodo. Tiny morsels with ever-changing fillings are served in clear and subtle chicken broth and are a classic starter to any Italian family lunch.

Read more
Book online
A Tavola - Bondi
Photograph: Anna Kucera

11. A Tavola - Bondi

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach

The go-to: rigatoni al ragù
Walk by A Tavola early enough, and you’ll spot the chefs rolling out fresh sheets of pasta on the communal table. They keep things simple and super authentic here: three entrées, three pastas and three sides complement a board of seasonal specials, and the bottom line is it's hard to go wrong. Bonus points for proper gluten-free pasta on request.

Read more
Book online
Ormeggio at The Spit
Photograph: Anna Kucera

12. Ormeggio at The Spit

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Mosman
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: bottoni
Dining out doesn’t get much more luxe than at Ormeggio, Alessandro Pavoni’s show-stopping marina mainstay in Mosman. It’s got ‘special occasion’ written all over it, so request a window seat and splash out on a tasting menu that takes you on a jaunt through the Boot from top to bottom. The highlight? Little pasta buttons stuffed with Parmigiano-Reggiano consommé that burst in the mouth.

Read more
Book online
Pilu at Freshwater
Photograph: Supplied

13. Pilu at Freshwater

  • Restaurants
  • Freshwater
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: culurzones di patate, pecorino e menta
Giovanni Pilu is one of the city’s most respected Italian chefs, and his beachside shrine to Sardinian cooking has been an enduring favourite on the Sydney dining scene for over a decade. Culurzones, the scrubby Mediterranean island’s take on ravioli, are outstanding: plump, football-shaped packages of potato with tack-sharp pecorino and very fragrant mint.

Read more
Buon Ricordo
Photograph: Daniel Boud

14. Buon Ricordo

  • Restaurants
  • Paddington
  • price 3 of 4

The go-to: fettuccine al tartufovo
Buon Ricordo means ‘good memory’ in Italian, and you’ll probably leave with more than a few of them after a meal here. This is a classy affair if ever there was one, where produce takes pride of place on a menu of time-honoured greatest hits. The greatest of all is a gut-bustingly rich dish of creamy fettuccine, tossed in front of your very eyes, with parmesan and a truffled egg. 

Read more
Book online
Buffalo Dining Club
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

15. Buffalo Dining Club

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst

The go-to: cacio e pepe
If you’re one of the 11 people left in Sydney who hasn’t experienced the cacio e pepe at BDC, get moving. Order it, and out will come a chipper member of the team with a hollowed wheel of Sardinian pecorino cheese. There will be strings of al dente spaghetti inside. It’ll be tossed and turned and served to you tableside, and you will eat it, and all will be right in the world.

Read more
Book online
La Favola
Photograph: Supplied

16. La Favola

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Newtown

The go-to: casarecce with broccoli and sausage
Yes, this is a choose-your-shape-and-choose-your-sauce joint, but it’s so much better than all the rest of them because the pasta is all made in-house with quality ingredients and a good deal of care. BYO bottle of something nice and juicy, select from seven shapes and six sauces and walk away for under $30.

Read more
Order online
Two Chaps
Photograph: Supplied

17. Two Chaps

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville

The go-to: whatever you get
This everything-from-scratch Marrickville café keeps the lights on for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays, serving up a set menu of veggie-forward fare that spotlights housemade pastas. You get what you’re given and served family style, but when the likes of garden-fresh beetroot ravioli with dill and buffalo ricotta lands in front of you, having no choice is a good choice.

Read more
Book online
Kindred
Photograph: Anna Kucera

18. Kindred

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Chippendale
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: pumpkin gnocchi

For vegetarians, scanning an Italian menu can feel like a game of chance. Spot the right words (stracciatella! brown butter!) and you’re in for a good time, see a bland risotto and the night could be ruined. But at Kindred, Matt Pollock’s homey 40 seater in Darlington, plant-based options dominate the menu, and none shine brighter than the gnocchi of pumpkin, chestnuts, broccoli, and truffle pecorino. Bellissimo!

Read more
Mark and Vinny's Spaghetti and Spritz Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

19. Mark and Vinny's Spaghetti and Spritz Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

The go-to: blue spirulina tagliatelle
You may have come across a photo of primary-blue pasta on the interwebs, and wondered where on earth you find such a thing. You find it here, at this fun little spaghetti and Spritz bar that comes up with some pretty clever flavour, texture and colour combos – vegan lasagne and charcoal bucatini among them. But that blue tagliatelle with blue swimmer crab and pungent bottarga takes the cake.

Read more
Bar Reggio

20. Bar Reggio

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst

The go-to: crab and saffron angel hair pasta
The true joy of a visit to Bar Reggio, the cheap and cheerful Italian at the bottom of Crown Street, is consistency. The "specials" board has been the same for years, as have the slightly worn laminate menues. Heck even the clientelle have been the same Friday sunshine club for eons. What they don't know, however, is the crab and saffron angel hair pasta that is off menu but somehow always available upon request. Ludicrously rich in butter, this is true comfort in a bowl. 

Read more
