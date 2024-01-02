Seven ways Virgin Voyages has shaken up the cruising industry with its adults-only ships

Virgin magnate Sir Richard Branson has never been a fan of cruising. For him (like a lot of us), it conjured images of dodgy buffet dinners, pools overrun with other people's kids and tired entertainment – basically a floating RSL. So he decided to transform cruising, offer something new and edgy – his Virgin Voyages adults-only cruises.

Since launching in 2021, the company has bagged a bevvy of awards and smashed industry records. Four years on, and his ship Resilient Lady (Cruise Critic’s best new cruise ship of the year for 2023) has sailed Down Under for the first time. Cruises are now departing from Sydney and Melbourne, taking passengers to Tasmania and New Zealand, as well as up and down Australia's east cost.

What’s really so different about Virgin Voyages? We hopped aboard Resilient Lady, and also spoke to Mr Branson himself.

“We got this big sheet of white paper and a whole lot of people who’ve been on cruise ships, he said. "They listed all the things they’ve hated about cruising – there was a lot. And then we created a column and listed all the things that could put that right.” Here’s what they did:

They created a non-naff ship and program of activities. “It’s similar to the best private superyacht anywhere in the world, but it’s affordable,” says Branson. “So anyone can feel like they’re on their own private superyacht – or a boutique hotel on the ocean.”



As mentioned, it’s adults-only. No Disney vibes here. Everything is tailored to adults, and the pools aren’t overrun by grommets.



There are more than 20 different restaurants serving made-to-order food cooked by Michelin-starred chefs. Begone, bain-marie-fuelled mass eateries.



There’s grown-up entertainment. And cruising etiquette has been thrown overboard – you can even dance on tables. Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out | Persephone show aboard Virgin Voyages Like Virgin does with all their brands, they’re shaking it up at every opportunity – in fact, you can simply shake your phone, and a bottle of chilled Moët will magically appear in front of you, no matter where you are on the ship, thanks to the brand’s signature “Shake for Champagne”.



There’s also a dating service on the ship – “Why not, we thought?”



Your version of this cruise doesn’t need to be a party cruise – it’s a choose-your-own-adventure situation. If you want to turn it into a wellness trip, there are awesome exercise facilities, outdoor workout areas (including a running track) and day spas. It's all about balance. Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out | Virgin Voyages - Resilient Lady

“I think there will be people who never ever dreamt of wanting to go on a cruise – they’ll be very, very, very pleasantly surprised,” says Branson.

In case you are tempted to check it out yourself, if you purchase a voyage by January 31, the second sailor gets a huge 70 per cent off, plus up to AUD $895 in a bar tab (bar tab discount amount is dependent on cruise length).

Interested? Find out more over here.

Prefer dry land? These are the best things to do in Sydney town at least once in your life.

These are the best restaurants in Sydney.

And these are the best bars for a drink right now.