Fred again.. just announced a surprise Australian arena tour

Last night UK producer Fred again.. made history at the Sydney Opera House – becoming the first-ever artist to announce, sell out, and perform at the iconic venue, all within 24 hours. Announced on Instagram yesterday and immediately placed on sale, the news saw over 145,000 people rush to purchase tickets before the show blew out. The largest on-sale demand the acoustically revitalised Concert Hall has ever had.

The electronic music juggernaut – known for his hit dance tracks including ‘Jungle’ and ‘Marea (we’ve lost dancing)’ – treated fans to a two-hour set spanning his rapidly growing catalogue. With everyone on their feet from the moment he took the stage, the Concert Hall was transformed into a heaving Tuesday night dance party for the duration of the electric and unforgettable show.

Don’t despair if you were one of the unlucky punters who missed out on a ticket, you haven’t lost your shot to see arguably the most hyped live act of our time. Today, the fever continues as he announces a string of enormous arena shows beginning in Melbourne next week. Supported by JOY (ANONYMOUS), Fred again.. will perform three nights at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and three nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, plus the Gold Coast (location TBC).

Photograph: SOH/Daniel Boud | Fred again..'s surprise Sydney Opera House show on February 27, 2024

The Sydney tour dates are coming up next month on Tuesday March 12, Wednesday March 13, and Thursday March 14. Tickets are on sale to the General Public from tomorrow – that’s Thursday, February 29. Ticket sales for the Sydney shows open up at 1pm over at this link. (Melbourne ticket sales go live earlier at 9am, and Gold Coast tikkies at 11am).

There will be no pre-sale, so don’t dawdle! Tickets are expected to go quickly, as his 20-date tour across the UK, EU, and the US sold out immediately, with fans more than five times the available capacities attempting to secure their place across tens of thousands of waitlists.

Wherever Fred again.. goes, rules and sales records break. He made his Australian debut in January 2023, with now-iconic performances at Laneway Festival, instant sell-out headline shows, and surprise DJ pop-ups that sold out in under five seconds. Since then, he has made headlines and set venue records around the world. His NYC Madison Square Garden show announced four days in advance, took only four minutes to sell out.

My the odds be in your favour.

