Is Fred again.. about to play a surprise show in Sydney?

UPDATE, FEB 28: Find out more about Fred again..'s March shows at Qudos Bank Arena over here.

UPDATE, FEB 27, 10.30AM: Fred again.. has announced he will play a surprise set at the Sydney Opera House tonight – that's Tuesday, February 27. After days of cryptic clues, he posted to Instagram this morning announcing that he has not only touched down in Australia, but that he will be playing at the country's most iconic performing arts venue on this very evening! Tickets are now on sale via the Sydney Opera House website over here. These hot tickets are guaranteed to sell out in a hurry, so don't dawdle!

FROM EARLIER: If you’re any kind of electronic music lover, you'll know that Fred again... is a fan of a secret show. The wildly famous English producer toured Australia as part of Laneway Festival in early 2023, quickly decided his sideshows weren’t enough, and wreaked havoc by announcing a last-minute secret show. A year later, rumours are rife that the producer, known for his hit dance tracks including ‘Jungle’ and ‘Marea (we’ve lost dancing)’, is on his way Down Under for a series of as-yet unannounced shows. Personally, we’re locating our earplugs and laying out our comfiest dancing shoes just in case, because if the theories swirling around the internet are to be believed, Fred again.. could be playing in Sydney as soon as this week.

To be clear, nothing official has come to light just yet, but Fred has definitely been hinting at something over on his Instagram. First, he posted a story holding a tub of Vegemite, then a Lord of the Rings reference (an NZ stop, perhaps?). On Monday, February 26, Fred again.. posted an image of him getting on a plane that looks not dissimilar to a Qantas aircraft. Now there are Sydney Airport and even Sydney Opera House rumours flying around Reddit. He could be right here in our fine town – keep your eyes out.

He’s also shared this hint on his stories: “We’re getting on a flight right now and when we land we’re gonna play some shows”. If only we knew when or where? But Fred is notorious for keeping his fans guessing, so honestly, we’ll just have to wait and see.

That’s all we know for now folks… Watch this space.

