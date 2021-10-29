You can enjoy putt-putt, bowling or arcade games for just $10 on a ‘Day of Fun’ this Tuesday, November 9. Thanks to a partnership between Funlab and Headspace, fun-seekers can head to participating Funlab venues on the day and only spend $10 per activity, with all proceeds going directly towards youth mental health services.

The participating Sydney venues include Holey Moley in Newtown (and Wollongong, if you're down south), as well as Strike Bowling Bars at the Entertainment Quarter, Kings Street Wharf, Chatswood, Macquarie and Castle Towers. For just $10 per activity, you can spend the day bowling, playing laser tag, doing an escape room, playing arcade games and chasing mates in bumper cars.

This is the fifth annual ‘Day of Fun’, and after the year we’ve all had, it's a great opportunity to not only socialise with friends, but also support the mental health and wellbeing of young Australians.

Funlab has already raised close to $400,000 to date and aims to donate more than $200,000 through this year’s activities. Bookings are essential and can be made through each participating venue’s website. Head to the Funlab website for a full list of participating venues and opening hours.

