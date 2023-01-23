In good news for beloved institutions of yesteryear, two Sydney icons have been saved from extinction.

First, the Different Drummer Bar – Sydney’s beloved 19-year-old bar known for its warm red lighting, wild cocktail line-up, candlelit nooks and all-round cosy vibes for many a first date – is back in business after announcing its permanent shutdown in November last year.

After David, the Drummer’s owner of almost two decades, called last drinks in 2022, everyone was very upset – but now, two locals have decided to step in and save it. As seen in the Sydney Morning Herald, Glebe locals Patrick Hurel and Sebastien Bot decided to step up and buy the bar. They plan to renovate the venue’s upstairs area, but otherwise, they'll keep things exactly as they were. So some time very soon we can step back in time and make the most of the 2am licence by enjoying moody late-night conversations over cocktails.

But that’s not all. Good things come in twos (right?), and for Glebe Point Road, that's what’s happening. Sydney's cult vegetarian café, Badde Manors, is also making a comeback. Following an unfortunate series of fires and pandemics, Glebe’s most well-known eatery announced last year that they too would be permanently closing their doors.

The 40-year-old purveyor of mammoth bean nachos, cream cakes and other affordable eats was a cherished spot for Sydney University students for decades. Following an outpouring of public sadness and support, another local has decided to step in and save the café. As seen in the Sydney Morning Herald, Jacqui Leonard, a former Glebe local with a background in community services, said she was driving past the shuttered-up venue when she decided to give it a new life. She also promises not to change a thing.

In a world (and city) that changes so rapidly every day, the power of our most beloved and known eateries and boozers can not be underestimated.

So, Sydney. When the relentless march of progress gets too much, go snaffle some vanilla slice at Badde Manors – and then, trip up the road to Different Drummer. And feel grateful that you can.