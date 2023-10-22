Sydney
A group of chefs in aprons
Photograph: Supplied/Providoor

Guess who’s back? Meal-delivery service Providoor relaunches in Sydney, with top celebrity chefs

Get a fancy home feed at home from big names like Matt Preston, Silvia Colloca and Anna Polyviou

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Everyone loves a comeback story. Especially when there's food involved. The main character in today’s story is none other than fine-dining meal delivery service, Providoor, which started during lockdown to help people continue to get their fix of food from their favourite restaurants. Providoor is officially back in biz in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane from today, with big names like Matt Preston, Silvia Colloca, Anna Polyviou, George Colambaris, Manu Fiedel and Luke Nguyen involved. We’ve already set the dining table.

The gourmet home delivery service is now split into two parts – Providoor Local and Providoor Frozen – with the chef-prepared meals available to order online or via Uber Eats.

Picture yourself biting into Preston’s juicy mushroom burgers, Colloca’s hearty lasagna, Feidel’s traditional coq au vin, and Polyviou’s super smooth white chocolate cheesecake – all from the comfort of your couch. 

Each meal will be prepared in the new Providoor kitchens located in Homebush, Five Dock, Neutral Bay and Moore Park, so if you're in Sydney, orders taken by midday will be ready for next-day delivery. All you have to do is assemble and heat the meals before serving (oh, and take care of the dirty dishes). 

