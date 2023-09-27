Sydney
A Martini at Bar Planet
Photograph: Nikki To

The best bars in Enmore

Thirsty? Head to this grungy and cool pocket of the Inner West for a rocking drink or three

Avril Treasure
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
&
Avril Treasure
Enmore manages to ensure that going out for a drink has all your bases covered, which is a pretty impressive feat considering the size of this little Inner West enclave. Kick off with a Martini at the werid and wonderful Bar Planet, before a cold one at Enmore's first country club. Head to banging Bar Louise for a snack and vino, before knocking back tropical cocktails at Jacoby's, and finish with a free gig at the Duke. Sound like a good time? You bet is it.

Enmore bars

Enmore Country Club
Photograph: credit/Angus Bell Young

Enmore Country Club

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Enmore

At Enmore Country Club, there are no midlife golfing crises or standoffish suburbanites allowed. Rather, this hole-in-the-wall boozer on Enmore Road is full of low, vibey light, flickering candles, cosy leather booths and a smattering of extremely exuberant bar staff in matching cream and brown cowboy-style shirts. Upon entering this particular country club, it’s pretty clear you’re in for a good time.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018227/image.jpg
Maya Skidmore
 Lifestyle Writer
Read review
Fortunate Son
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Fortunate Son

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Newtown

Fortunate Son is conveniently located opposite the Enmore Theatre, and the vibe is one that balances being both novel and familiar, drawing on all the elements of a great local dive whilst still injecting just a few new twists. The result is an unpretentious haunt for good times, great music and exceptional drinking. It feels effortlessly cool, with a custom made Jack Daniels sign, 300 bottle strong back bar, and, of course, more than a few Creedence tracks filling the air. Old school service and a clear obsession with quality make this drinkery as good for a mid-week date as a weekend knees up, and with only a dozen or so vinyl stools lining the dark wood bar you get a sense of intimacy without feeling crowded.

 

Read more
Bar Louise
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bar Louise

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Enmore

Elegance, top-notch service, great drinks and above all, deliciousness is found on the Enmore block at Bar Louise. Housed in a heritage-listed pink and purple façade, the Spanish-style tapas bar is by the Porteño Group – so you can expect some seriously tasty plates of food alongside killer wine.

Read more
Bar Planet
Photograph: Nikki To

Bar Planet

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Newtown

From the industry legends that brought us Sydney institutions Tio’s, Cantina OK and the Cliff Dive comes Bar Planet, a psychedelic Inner West dive-bar re-imagining the world's most divisive cocktail, the Martini. And yes, we know Bar Planet technically is in Newtown, but it's found right on gritty Enmore Road, and close to the Enmore side of things, so we will let it slide. Love Martinis and all things werid and wonderful? Add this bar to your list.

Read more
Book online
Queens Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Queens Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Enmore

Maybe you never bothered to venture into the Queens in her former days, which is not surprising – it was an underwhelming pub whose major drawcard was a TAB – but now that Merivale have sprinkled some fairy pub-mother magic (and a whole lot of cash) on the place it’s an impressive sight. Hungry? Most of Queen Chow's (the Cantonese restaurant on top) hits are available in the bar area, and yes, you should order the dumplings.

Read review
The Duke of Enmore
Photograph: Supplied/The Duke

The Duke of Enmore

  • Bars
  • Enmore

The Odd Culture Group (Odd Culture Newtown, the Old Fitz) took over the reins of the Duke in October 2020, and ever since then have been committed to making it an ace free live music destination, hosting local artists, up-and-coming hot talent and established acts. The wine list is natural leaning and delicious, and there’s an excellent sheltered beer garden where you can kick back over a cold one.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
The Warren View Hotel

The Warren View Hotel

  • Bars
  • Enmore

The big advantage of this Enmore favourite can be summed up thusly: the beer garden. It's extremely spacious, which is unusual for this densly packed pocket of the Inner West, and it's staunch Swans territory in AFL season.

Read more
