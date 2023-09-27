The best bars in Enmore

At Enmore Country Club, there are no midlife golfing crises or standoffish suburbanites allowed. Rather, this hole-in-the-wall boozer on Enmore Road is full of low, vibey light, flickering candles, cosy leather booths and a smattering of extremely exuberant bar staff in matching cream and brown cowboy-style shirts. Upon entering this particular country club, it’s pretty clear you’re in for a good time.
