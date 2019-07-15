Helpmann winners: Cursed Child beaten by homegrown shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child might have picked up Best Play at both London's Olivier Awards and Broadway's Tony Awards, but JK Rowling's wizarding juggernaut has been beaten to all the biggest awards at this year's Helpmanns. In fact, Cursed Child walked away from the ceremony tonight in Melbourne with just one win.

The Helpmann Awards recognise the best live performance in Australia, and this year most of the major awards went to homegrown productions and homegrown plays. And as they should: our theatre artists are creating some extraordinary work at the moment that speak directly to where we are in the world. They mightn't always have the budgets or razzle dazzle of the Pottersphere, but they're every bit as important.

The big winner of the night was Sydney's Belvoir St Theatre, which took out both Best Production of a Play for its Sydney Festival epic Counting and Cracking, and Best Musical for its production of Ursula Yovich's Barbara and the Camp Dogs, which toured to Melbourne earlier this year. Altogether the company picked up a massive 13 awards.

Ursula Yovich won Best Female Actor in a Musical for her performance in her own play, while Brent Hill picked up Best Male Actor in a Musical for School of Rock. Kate Mulvany, who is currently filming opposite Al Pacino for Jordan Peele's TV series The Hunt, won Best Female Actor in a Play for her one-woman turn in Belvoir's Every Brilliant Thing, while the award for Best Male Actor in a Play went to veteran Indian actor Prakash Belawadi for Counting and Cracking.

See the full list of winners below.

DANCE

BEST BALLET

AURUM The Australian Ballet

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

ANTONY HAMILTON Forever & Ever

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION

THE BEGINNING OF NATURE Australian Dance Theatre

BEST FEMALE DANCER IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

TARA JADE SAMAYA Common Ground



BEST MALE DANCER IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

WAANGENGA BLANCO Dark Emu

BEST VISUAL OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

OUT OF CHAOS... Gravity & Other Myths

CABARET

BEST CABARET PERFORMER

ALI MCGREGOR Yma Sumac - The Peruvian Songbird

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY PERFORMER

HANNAH GADSBY Douglas

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

BEST AUSTRALIAN CONTEMPORARY CONCERT

TIM MINCHIN AND LIVE NATION AUSTRALASIA Back

BEST CONTEMPORARY MUSIC FESTIVAL

MUSEUM OF OLD AND NEW ART (MONA) MONA FOMA 2019

BEST INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY CONCERT

DAVID BYRNE AND FRONTIER TOURING American Utopia Tour 2018

INDUSTRY

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

GABRIELA TYLESOVA Twelfth Night

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

NEIL AUSTIN Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

ERIN HELYARD Artaserse

BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK

S. SHAKTHIDHARAN AND EAMON FLACK Counting & Cracking Belvoir & Co-Curious

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

URSULA YOVICH, ALANA VALENTINE AND ADM VENTOURA Barbara and the Camp Dogs

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

DALE FERGUSON Counting & Cracking

BEST SOUND DESIGN

STEFAN GREGORY Counting & Cracking

BEST SPECIAL EVENT

DARK MOFO 2018 Museum of Old and New Art

MUSICALS

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A MUSICAL

MALIK LE NOST & MITCHELL WOODCOCK Saturday Night Fever

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

FRANCESCA ZAMBELLO Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

URSULA YOVICH Barbara and the Camp Dogs

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

ELAINE CROMBIE Barbara and the Camp Dogs

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

BRENT HILL School of Rock the Musical

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

TONY SHELDON Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

BEST MUSICAL

BARBARA AND THE CAMP DOGS Belvoir

OPERA & CLASSICAL MUSIC

BEST CHAMBER AND/OR INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE CONCERT

GABRIELI CONSORT & PLAYERS - PURCELL'S KING ARTHUR Melbourne Recital Centre and State Opera of South Australia

BEST DIRECTION OF AN OPERA

BARRIE KOSKY AND SUZANNE ANDRADE Komische Oper Berlin’s The Magic Flute

BEST FEMALE PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN OPERA

TARYN FIEBIG Metamorphosis

BEST FEMALE PERFORMER IN AN OPERA

LISE LINDSTROM Salome

BEST INDIVIDUAL CLASSICAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

ASHER FISCH Tristan und Isolde

BEST MALE PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN OPERA

TOM ERIK LIE Komische Oper Berlin’s The Magic Flute

BEST MALE PERFORMER IN AN OPERA

MICHAEL HONEYMAN Wozzeck

BEST OPERA

KOMISCHE OPER BERLIN'S THE MAGIC FLUTE Arts Projects Australia, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival

BEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONCERT

TRISTAN UND ISOLDE West Australian Symphony Orchestra

PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE

BEST PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

ROBOT SONG Arena Theatre Company

REGIONAL TOURING

BEST REGIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION

BENNELONG Bangarra Dance Theatre

THEATRE

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

EAMON FLACK AND S. SHAKTHIDHARAN Counting & Cracking

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

KATE MULVANY Every Brilliant Thing

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A PLAY

VAISHNAVI SURYAPRAKASH Counting & Cracking

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

PRAKASH BELAWADI Counting & Cracking

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A PLAY

PAUL BLACKWELL Faith Healer

BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

COUNTING & CRACKING Belvoir & Co-Curious