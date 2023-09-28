Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Taylor Swift on stage performing
Photograph: Paolo Villanueva

Here’s a way to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for just $19.89

The pop queen is releasing a spectacular concert film of her Eras Tour, which will premiere in cinemas across Sydney on October 13

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Advertising

Swifties, are you ‘…ready for it?’ You no longer have to survive a ‘cruel summer’ watching The Eras Tour vicariously through Instagram. The Queen is releasing a once-in-a-lifetime concert film of her record-breaking tour, which will premiere in more than 100 countries worldwide – including Sydney – on October 13, 2023. 

It comes as no surprise that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to make history as the highest-grossing concert film of all time, dethroning Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never. More than $300,000 worth of tickets were snapped up within the first 12 hours after their release just this week. For perspective, that’s three times the first-day pre-sales of Avatar: The Way of Water, which was the highest-grossing film of 2022. 

So, what can we expect from the world’s biggest pop superstar’s (yes, we’re calling it) fourth concert film? Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was recorded over the first three nights that she played at SoFi stadium in California in August. Although the film’s 165-minute run time isn’t quite long enough to play the full Titanic-length, 44-song Eras Tour setlist, it is sure to include snippets of all Tay Tay’s hottest fits and chart-topping hits. 

Taylor Swifts: The Eras Tour is directed by Sam Wrench, who has previously directed concert films for fellow music royals, Billie Eilish and Lizzo. Tickets are just $19.89 (catchy, right?) and we’d recommend some swift action to snag your seat. PS: Taylor Swift merch and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged on the night.

RECOMMENDED: 

Here's everything you need to know about the Sydney leg of Taylor Swift's 2024 tour

Didn't get tickets to Taylor's February concerts? Do brunch instead

Is it Australia's turn for a Drake tour? Rumours say yes

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.