Swifties, are you ‘…ready for it?’ You no longer have to survive a ‘cruel summer’ watching The Eras Tour vicariously through Instagram. The Queen is releasing a once-in-a-lifetime concert film of her record-breaking tour, which will premiere in more than 100 countries worldwide – including Sydney – on October 13, 2023.

It comes as no surprise that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to make history as the highest-grossing concert film of all time, dethroning Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never. More than $300,000 worth of tickets were snapped up within the first 12 hours after their release just this week. For perspective, that’s three times the first-day pre-sales of Avatar: The Way of Water, which was the highest-grossing film of 2022.

So, what can we expect from the world’s biggest pop superstar’s (yes, we’re calling it) fourth concert film? Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was recorded over the first three nights that she played at SoFi stadium in California in August. Although the film’s 165-minute run time isn’t quite long enough to play the full Titanic-length, 44-song Eras Tour setlist, it is sure to include snippets of all Tay Tay’s hottest fits and chart-topping hits.

Taylor Swifts: The Eras Tour is directed by Sam Wrench, who has previously directed concert films for fellow music royals, Billie Eilish and Lizzo. Tickets are just $19.89 (catchy, right?) and we’d recommend some swift action to snag your seat. PS: Taylor Swift merch and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged on the night.

