Here's everything you need to know about the Sydney leg of Taylor Swift's 2024 tour

We’ve been anticipating a visit from Tay Tay for a while now, ever since she kicked off a tour in the US in March – so news overnight that Taylor Swift is coming to Australia is shake shake shaking up the internet. And we’re happily shook that she has three concert dates in Sydney alone.

Taylor Swift announced her The Eras Tour concert dates on Instagram, writing, “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️”, along with a graphic outlining 38 international tour locations and dates, which also include two nights in Melbourne. While Frontier Touring confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re enchanted to announce Taylor Swift is returning to Australia.”

We answer all your pressing questions, as swiftly as possible.

When is Taylor Swift in Sydney?

Swift will be playing three dates in Sydney, from February 23 to 25, 2024. She will also be playing two dates in Melbourne, February 16 and 17.

Where in Sydney is Taylor Swift performing?

Swift will be performing at Accor Stadium at Olympic Park.

Who will be the opening act for Taylor Swift in Sydney?

Swift revealed that American pop singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, who blends a little country with a little R&B, would be kicking off the concerts in eight cities in Australia.

What will Taylor Swift be performing on her The Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is Swift’s sixth headlining concert tour, and she says Eras will be a journey through all of her “musical eras”. She’ll draw from all her albums including her most recent, Midnights, which was released in 2022, and the three albums she released during Covid that she wasn’t able to tour (Lover, 2019, and Folklore and Evermore, 2020).

Swift’s sold-out shows of her current tour in the US have attracted celebs, including Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Lawrence, and during her New Jersey show over the weekend, she thrilled fans with a live duet with rapper Ice Spice, who features on a new version of the song ‘Karma’. Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford and producer Jack Antonoff have also made appearances on-stage so far. Swift’s American tour is wrapping up early August, and then she’ll head overseas.

When do Taylor Swift Sydney tickets go on sale?

So, the question on every Swiftie’s lips – how to get through the door. The first ticket release to Taylor Swift's Australian shows will be an American Express VIP Package pre-sale, which begins next Monday, June 26.

Then from Wednesday, June 28, pre-sale tickets and packages will be available through promoter Frontier Touring.

And general tickets for Swift's three Sydney shows will begin on June 30 at 10am sharp.

How do I buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s Sydney shows?

To nab tickets to Taylor Swift’s Sydney shows, you should head to this link.